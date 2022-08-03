Home Cities Bengaluru

Ties of trust this Rakshabandhan

So, if you were to give your sibling something that they could wear every day that reminded them of you, it would be the perfect way to make this Rakshabandhan one to remember. 

By Fia Majumdar
BENGALURU: Rakshabandhan is just around the corner – a celebration of love, trust, and protection. Now, if you have no idea what to get your sibling(s) for the occasion, we’ve got you covered. These are some of the best gifts you can give this Rakhi season.

GREEN THERAPY

Plants are one of the most meaningful gifts you can give your sibling. A cute succulent or maybe a cactus if your sibling is lazy, can sit on your sibling’s balcony every day, reminding them of you. What more could you want in a gift?

SOUND OF MUSIC
Who doesn’t like listening to their favourite music while working out, cooking, doing the dishes, or just chilling? Earphones or headphones are a great gift to give your siblings this Rakshabandhan. The versatility of these devices makes them easy to use for anyone, no matter their lifestyle. Earphones and headphones also come in various shapes, sizes, and colours, so you can buy your sibling something that suits their personality.

SWEET GESTURE
A foolproof gift you can never go wrong with is candy. Who doesn’t like candy? Chances are that your sibling will appreciate a hamper with some of their favourite candies more than anything else. After all, sweets bring people together.

SMELLS GREAT
Scents are something that is highly personal to each of us. So, if you were to give your sibling something that they could wear every day that reminded them of you, it would be the perfect way to make this Rakshabandhan one to remember.

