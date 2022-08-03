West Bengal woman video-calls hubby, ends life

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old woman from West Bengal who had gone missing with her three-year-old son around two weeks ago, died by suicide after making a video call to her husband. The woman called her husband from an unknown number and told him that she can neither return to him nor go back to her parent's house and hanged herself as her husband watched. Her son was with her at the time.

Her husband rushed to the police and showed them the video clip, and they found her location to be near Kaggalipura on Kanakapura Road. West Bengal police then informed Karnataka police, seeking immediate intervention. The husband reached Bengaluru and took custody of the son. He also cremated his wife’s body here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Munmun Ghosh, a native of Hooghly district in West Bengal, and her husband as Tapas Ghosh, 36. After she went missing, Tapas registered a case at West Bengal’s Srirampura police station.

Speaking to TNIE on his way back to West Bengal on Tuesday, Tapas Ghosh said his wife was a homemaker. “We don’t know why she came to Bengaluru. She called from a different mobile number. She had told me she would be visiting her parents and left with our son on July 14. From there, she went missing on July 18. I got a video call last Friday, which was the last call. Her last words were to take care of our son. My son was with the landlady of the house where my wife was staying as a tenant,” Tapas added.

Police filed the complaint on Sunday.“A case of unnatural death was registered. We are waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. West Bengal police will look into the reasons why the victim came to Bengaluru,” said an officer on part of investigations.

