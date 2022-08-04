Home Cities Bengaluru

3 tenants nab thief but booked for beating him in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli

Instead of calling the police, the three locked the thief and beat him up for over three hours. Later, they called the house owner, who informed the police.

Published: 04th August 2022

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Three men from Uttar Pradesh have landed in trouble for locking up and beating a thief in Kodigehalli area. The thief, along with his two associates, had entered the house early on Tuesday morning to commit a theft. After hearing some noise, the three men caught hold of one thief, while two others escaped.

Instead of calling the police, the three locked the thief and beat him up for over three hours. Later, they called the house owner, who informed the police. The police first registered a case against the thief, but later booked another case against the three tenants for beating the thief. The police shifted the thief, Munivenkatesha alias Nathi, to hospital as his condition was bad.

Munivenkatesha and his two accomplices had gone to the house at Maruthi Layout in Kodigehalli when he was caught by Rishikesh, Abinash and Raju Yadav. The thieves had entered the house by opening the backdoor through a window next to it. The accused had taken Rs 30,000 in cash and a mobile phone. After locking and beating up Munivenkatesha, the tenants informed the house owner Kempaiah around 9 am.

“We appreciate their courage in nabbing the thief red-handed, but they should not have taken the law into their hands,” said an officer.

