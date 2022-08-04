Home Cities Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, lawyers take a fancy to BDA flats, why? Read here 

Talks are still on to arrive at a consensus.

Published: 04th August 2022 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

BDA 3BHK flats of the phase IV project in Kanminike.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Flats built by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) at Kanminike and Kommaghatta, which were having few takers due to the distance factor, are set to get a shot in the arm as lawyers have evinced a keen interest to buy them in bulk. This follows a visit facilitated by BDA for 270 lawyers on Saturday (July 30) to showcase the houses constructed by it.

A senior BDA official told The New Indian Express that more than half of those who took a look were keen on purchasing one. “They are keen on buying atleast 150 flats and we are presently negotiating the discount to be offered. The Hunnigere villa project (near Magadi Road) comprising 3BHK and 4BHK houses are being considered by senior advocates. While the lawyers want a 10% discount, BDA had intended on offering a 5% discount. Talks are still on to arrive at a consensus,” he said.

BDA will have to take the approval from its Board and the government before going ahead with it.

2BHK flats at Kanminike and Kommaghatta are presently sold at two different rates due to Vaastu demands made by public. “A North facing house costs Rs 25 lakh while a South facing house comes to Rs 26.5 lakh. The villas are 3BHK and 4BHK and the cost ranges between Rs 85 lakh and Rs 1.1 lakh,” he added.

ALSO READDual identities

Advocates Association president Vivek Subbareddy told The New Indian Express that high quality flats constructed by a government organisation was the clinching factor. “We found them to be of exceptional quality. The rates were really competitive too. A 3 BHK flat in Kanminike for Rs 40 lakh is something one cannot get anywhere as on date,” he said. He hastened to add that the private building mafia was trying to derail the proposal by running down BDA flats.

The Association would be entering into tie-ups with Karnataka Bank, Nyayamitra bank (only for advocates) and SBI in connection with loans for the same, Reddy said. “We are looking at a good discount from the government and BDA is also ready to offer us the discount.

