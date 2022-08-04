Karnataka HC to court: Let trial go on against sub-registrars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Allowing the petition filed by the Lokayukta, the Karnataka High Court has set aside an order passed by the special court in December 2017 to discharge two sub-registrars, a First Division Assistant and a private person from all offences registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC in 2005.

Noting that the special court jumped to a hasty conclusion that the order passed by the government in 2006 was an order of rejection of sanction to prosecute the accused, Justice HB Prabhakara Sastry set aside the order passed by the special court.

“In view of the fact that the alleged incident is said to have taken place in 2005, as such, a very old matter, the High Court requested the special court to complete the trial and dispose of the matter, in accordance with the law, at the earliest, but not later than six months,” Justice Sastry said.

The accused Sub-Registrars were Venkatesh Bhat and KR Renuka Prasad attached to Jayanagar Sub-Registrar Office, First Division Assistant LV Shadakshari working in their office, and Stamp Paper Vendor S Nataraj. The accused were trapped on June 7, 2005, following the complaint filed by Quality City Labs Private Limited for demanding a bribe for the registration of a sale deed.

