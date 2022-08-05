BCM hostel students protest transfer

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students residing at four BCM hostels, a service provided by the Department of Backward Classes Welfare, have filed a petition against the transfer of hostel allotment mid-semester to Yelahanka taluk in North Bengaluru. The new hostels allotted to the students is located far from the their college, and this has caused them immense inconvenience.

The students have been protesting for the last six days. Dhananjaya MH, one of the protesting students, alleged that the students were suddenly transferred to the hostels in Yelahanka. Around 800 students participated in the protests by not attending classes.

The student said that travelling a distance of over 45 km everyday would be extremely troublesome and expensive. The district officer of BCM hostels in a response to the protests has said that the students are currently residing in rented buildings and the government has constructed new ones for their use. He added that the student do not have a provision to continue residing in the private properties and using the buildings in Yelahanka will save over Rs 60 lakh for them.

However, conceding to the student’s concern regarding travel, the officer said that 12 buses have been arranged for both morning and evening travels. The case is listed for hearing on August 8. The students are currently residing in Anjananagar, Bedarahalli, Magadi Road, and RT Nagar.

