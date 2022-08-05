Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC Judge: Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta should volunteer for narco tests

Such situations have caused incalculable damage to the credibility of the functionary, and institution at large.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Justice P Krishna Bhat of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday said a judge is not independent, and his/her credibility is permanently dented if an allegation is made of passing orders during crucial stages in their careers, such as probation period, promotion, etc.

“At first blush, it may appear absurd and drastic, but the remedy is that judges, judicial officers and other high functionaries like the Lokayukta/ Upa Lokayukta should offer themselves for narcoanalysis test, if the functionary feels a complaint is false and motivated.

Such situations have caused incalculable damage to the credibility of the functionary, and institution at large. A debate is required and safeguards should be crafted for preventing abuse of the process,” said Justice Krishna Bhat, at a farewell organised by the High Court, on attaining superannuation on August 7.

Mentioning an instance of a HC judge who rose to become Chief Justice, addressing a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, calling for action against a District Judge because he was not received at the airport personally by him, Justice Bhat said such vanities are destructive of judicial independence, and such judges render themselves unfit to hold any public positions.

Justice Bhat said trial judges are independent as long as they avoid excesses in the name of protocol, and if they undertake administration, including recruitment processes, in a fearless and independent manner and inevitable possible reprisals. Justice Bhat observed a certain coyness at the higher level and felt it necessary to rechristen the manner of referring to subordinate courts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court narco tests
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp