Upgraded radiation facility opens at Narayana Health City

BENGALURU: “Though cancer is treatable, it is one of the leading causes of mortality in our country due to late detection of cases, as patients present themselves for treatment at advanced stages. This is due to lack of awareness, access to quality diagnostics and treatment facilities,” Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder & Chairman of Narayana Health, said on Thursday.

He was inaugurating the upgraded Radiation Oncology facility at Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre at Narayana Health City. “The newly upgraded facility is introduced as an extension of our vision to provide access to the best treatment with the latest medical facilities for cancer patients,” Dr Shetty said. He said that the latest version of radiation therapy facility helps in traditional as well as latest methods of cancer treatment, with more precision and better resolution treatment planning, reducing treatment time.

