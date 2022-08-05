Home Cities Bengaluru

Upgraded radiation facility opens at Narayana Health City

“Though cancer is treatable, it is one of the leading causes of mortality in our country due to late detection of cases, as patients present themselves for treatment at advanced stages.

Published: 05th August 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Though cancer is treatable, it is one of the leading causes of mortality in our country due to late detection of cases, as patients present themselves for treatment at advanced stages. This is due to lack of awareness, access to quality diagnostics and treatment facilities,” Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder & Chairman of Narayana Health, said on Thursday.

He was inaugurating the upgraded Radiation Oncology facility at Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre at Narayana Health City. “The newly upgraded facility is introduced as an extension of our vision to provide access to the best treatment with the latest medical facilities for cancer patients,” Dr Shetty said. He said that the latest version of radiation therapy facility helps in traditional as well as latest methods of cancer treatment, with more precision and better resolution treatment planning, reducing treatment time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
Goa bar row involving Smriti Irani's daughter: State seeks papers related to 'Silly Souls Cafe'
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar with party leaders Roopa Ganguly, Agnimitra Paul and others during a protest over the alleged teacher recruitment scam. (Photo | PTI)
SSC scam: Insurance receipts issued to Arpita with Partha as nominee, finds ED 
Manju Oraon in her tractor. (Photo | PTI)
Bad omen? Jharkhand panchayat ‘bans’ woman from tilling own land
Image for representation
Data Protection Bill: Will experts, stakeholders be consulted before drafting guidelines?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp