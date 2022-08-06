Home Cities Bengaluru

Spotlight on stage

Feisal Alkazi, son of late Ebrahim Alkazi, former director of the National School of Drama (NSD), is bringing two iconic plays to the city this weekend

Published: 06th August 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Anagha Parvathi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Ruchika Theatre Group, under the direction of Feisal Alkazi, son of Ebrahim Alkazi, former director of the National School of Drama, will perform two iconic plays The Dark Road and Devyani at Ranga Shankara, the performing arts theatre in Bengaluru, on August 6 and 7, respectively.

Educationist, social activist, a master trainer and theatre director, Feisal Alkazi has established himself in the Indian theatre scene over the past 42 years with Ruchika, and has over 200 plays to his name. Since its inception in 1972, the group has been consistently offering a season of at least three new performances every year. Set in three languages English, Hindu and Urdu the edifice of these plays is social issues. 

Strindberg’s The Father, Kurosawa’s Rashomon, Marsha Norman’s Night, Mother, Goldemberg’s Letters Home are some of the best of the constellation, which have enthralled audiences in Mumbai, Pune, Kanpur, Shimla, Kathmandu, and even Hong Kong. Members of the award-winning Ruchika are now famous film and television personalities like Neena Gupta and Harsh Chhaya.

The first play, The Dark Road is based on China’s one-child policy, which was in force between 1980 and 2015, giving rise to a new class of refugees: those who practice family planning. The play is based on a book by Ma Jian, a British writer, about the arduous journey of a young couple Meili and Kongzi as they try to flee by travelling down the Yangtze. “After the show ended, we thought it had flopped. Then came a huge applause as the audience was weeping,” recounts Alkazi.

In the first scenes of the play, a young girl is seen with a toothbrush which is tied to a string around her neck. A mug is fastened to her waist to prevent theft at night. There are no dialogues for the first seven minutes of the 80-minute play. 

The play, which opened last week in Delhi, revolves around two neighbouring boats, and the dock. “We have worked on the process over the past three months. We even observed the lives of the downtrodden, those who live on the streets, to make it convincing on stage,” reveals Alkazi.

Their second play, Devyani– which is 1 hour and 40 minutes – will be performed on August 7, and comprises two acts. The story encaptures the beginning of the Mahabharata. Only Shukracharya had the secret of sanjeevani. So the Devas send a young attractive man Kacha to Shukracharya to learn from him, and he falls in love with his daughter.

The play uses several traditional forms like Kalari, Kathakali, among others for certain scenes. “For the first half of the play, the forest is a huge character. The whole atmosphere makes you feel like you are in a dark, enchanted, magical, and an impenetrable forest,” describes Alkazi.

The crew rehearsed for almost six months, working on the movements and minute details. “I did not want people to say, ‘This is Kalari or Kathakali’. So we had to blend it all together with music and sound to make an effect in the minds of the audience,” he says, adding, “We don’t train, we really evolve as we do it, improvising and trying again till it is perfect.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Violence as a Global Public Health Problem
BSP MP Atul Rai (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Varanasi court acquits BSP MP in rape case filed by woman who set herself on fire before SC
Vessels anchored at Paradip Port. (Representational Photo | Express)
Paradip port bribery case: CBI arrests controversial Odisha businessman's son
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Global reckoning is unavoidable; we will now have to sit down to a banquet of consequences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp