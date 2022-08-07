6 railway stations of Bengaluru division to get green cover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In line with Railway Board guidelines, the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway has planned to develop green cover along the tracks to improve and preserve the aesthetics of railway stations and their surroundings.

An official release said this will be carried out by planting low-height plants, shrubs, creepers, bushes, herbs, medicinal plants, climbers, ornamental plants and flowering plants in vacant spaces and areas in station approaches along the tracks.

The stations that will be developed: Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal, Baiyappanahalli (9,100 sqm), Yelahanka (1,195 sqm), Hebbal (4,100 sqm), Channasandra (1,500 sqm), Yesvantpur (7,505 sqm) and KSR Bengaluru (550 sqm).

“The implementation of this environment-friendly scheme will be undertaken through the participation of the people. Individuals, NGOs, trusts, charitable institutions, corporate organisations, government bodies and self-help groups are encouraged to participate in this initiative. For information and suggestions, contact: Parvesh Kumar, Sr Divisional Engineer (Co-ordination) at 97316 66200.

