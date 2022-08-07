Home Cities Bengaluru

Cases of gender violence have doubled in last 5 years: Forensic expert Dr Jagdeesh Reddy

Speaking at a workshop on Saturday, Dr Reddy suggested that doctors and hospitals should have SOPs to deal with abuse cases to ensure that no person is devoid of their rights and proper care.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cases of gender-based violence have almost doubled in the last five years and there is a need to educate doctors and train medical students on their role in handling such cases, forensic expert Dr Jagdeesh Reddy said. 

Speaking at a workshop on Saturday, Dr Reddy suggested that doctors and hospitals should have standard operating procedures (SOPs) to deal with abuse cases to ensure that no person is devoid of their rights and that proper care is provided.  Mandatory reporting to police, no denying of treatment under any circumstances, ensuring guidance for necessary counselling when required, rehabilitation and vocational training are duties of all doctors under the National Medical Council mandate, he said. 

