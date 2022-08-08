Home Cities Bengaluru

Father-son duo held for murdering alleged thief

The Bagalur police have arrested a father-and-son duo for allegedly murdering a 51-year-old man, who had allegedly committed theft in their shop.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bagalur police have arrested a father-and-son duo for allegedly murdering a 51-year-old man, who had allegedly committed theft in their shop. The accused have been identified as Karunakaran and his son Srinivas. The deceased, Amarnath, a mason who hailed from Bihar, was a resident of Maruthi Nagar in Yelahanka.

Police said Karunakaran runs a fabrication and engineering workshop in Dwarakanagar in Bagalur. Recently, iron material was stolen from the shop on two occasions and the father and son had checked the CCTV footage to find that the same person had committed the theft on both occasions.

“They had planned to catch him and kept a watch on CCTV live footage. On Saturday at around 3 am, Amarnath attempted to commit theft again. Karunakaran and his son, who lived next to the shop, rushed along with another worker and nabbed him. Instead of handing him over to the police, the trio had brutally assaulted Amarnath with iron rods before admitting him to a hospital, where he succumbed,” the police said.

They allegedly tried to mislead the police by claiming that Amarnath had injured himself after falling from the roof of the shop. “However, the injuries on the body revealed that the death was not due to a fall, but assault with iron rods. When the father and son were picked up for questioning, they admitted to having assaulted Amarnath and caused his death. The two have been arrested for murder while efforts are on to nab the absconding worker,” the police added.

