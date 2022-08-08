Home Cities Bengaluru

NGO to bring ‘Nammoora Kathe’ back for students

It also plans to provide a comprehensive understanding of other dimensions of the city, including planning, natural and cultural heritage, and local traditions.

Published: 08th August 2022 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Books

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A non-government organisation (NGO) working on heritage conservation and awareness is set to revive its programme ‘Nammoora Kathe’, for students of city-based government schools and schools with low-fee structures, to provide up-close exposure to the history and heritage of Bengaluru.

With this programme, the NGO, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) plans to educate city kids on the history of Bengaluru, its origin, geographical influence and growth as a city. 
It also plans to provide a comprehensive understanding of other dimensions of the city, including planning, natural and cultural heritage, and local traditions.

It is planned to introduce all these aspects which are not prescribed in textbooks, and with this, the NGO’s idea is to complement the social science syllabus in an enticing, fun, and engaging way for students, with field trips to heritage sites and through games, including jigsaw puzzles.

The programme, spread over six weeks with two hours of classes per week for students from Classes 6-8, is designed with their own resource material, developed in consultation with various educational experts.

Speaking about the programme, convener of INTACH, Bengaluru, Meera S, said while they were involved in conducting heritage walks for children from elite schools, they decided to take ‘Nammoora Kathe’ to introduce the history and heritage of the city to children of government schools and low-fee schools.

“The programme was started just before the onset of the pandemic and had to be discontinued due to Covid-19. As regular academic classes have begun now, we are reviving and restarting the programme,” 
she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nammoora Kathe NGO
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp