NGO to bring ‘Nammoora Kathe’ back for students

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A non-government organisation (NGO) working on heritage conservation and awareness is set to revive its programme ‘Nammoora Kathe’, for students of city-based government schools and schools with low-fee structures, to provide up-close exposure to the history and heritage of Bengaluru.

With this programme, the NGO, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) plans to educate city kids on the history of Bengaluru, its origin, geographical influence and growth as a city.

It also plans to provide a comprehensive understanding of other dimensions of the city, including planning, natural and cultural heritage, and local traditions.

It is planned to introduce all these aspects which are not prescribed in textbooks, and with this, the NGO’s idea is to complement the social science syllabus in an enticing, fun, and engaging way for students, with field trips to heritage sites and through games, including jigsaw puzzles.

The programme, spread over six weeks with two hours of classes per week for students from Classes 6-8, is designed with their own resource material, developed in consultation with various educational experts.

Speaking about the programme, convener of INTACH, Bengaluru, Meera S, said while they were involved in conducting heritage walks for children from elite schools, they decided to take ‘Nammoora Kathe’ to introduce the history and heritage of the city to children of government schools and low-fee schools.

“The programme was started just before the onset of the pandemic and had to be discontinued due to Covid-19. As regular academic classes have begun now, we are reviving and restarting the programme,”

she added.

