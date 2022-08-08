NSUI approaches police commissioner on defective flags

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have approached the police commissioner’s office, demanding action against the BBMP for violating the Flag Code of India by selling defective flags.

“India is celebrating it’s 75 years of Independence and the government has launched it’s “Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative. However, defaced and irregular flags are being sold at BBMP ward offices all over the city to citizens,” the complaint written to the commissioner read. NSUI said that the flags presented several violations of the Flag Code of India and action needs to be taken against those actively selling the flags regardless of their poor quality.

“The flags have been made out of polyester instead of khadi, and they have numerous misprints. The Ashoka Chakra is oval instead of round and the flag proportions are completely wrong. Meanwhile, the stitching of the flags is of a very poor quality,” said Narendra N, NSUI President at Bengaluru North University.

He told TNIE that it was no secret that flags with numerous irregularities were being sold, as several complaints had come from those buying flags at BBMP ward offices. “They should not be selling these flags at as it violates the flag code, someone should be held responsible. We had approached BBMP offices and we have now asked the police commissioner to take a look into the matter, but we are not sure what will come of it,” he said.

