Clear parked vehicles on ORR, BBMP told

Girinath directed the road infrastructure chief engineer to instruct officials to put wet mix and cover the potholes for the time being.

Published: 09th August 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner, Tushar Girinath on Monday said instructions have been given to officials concerned on clearing parked vehicles on Outer Ring Road (ORR) to ease traffic movement.

Girinath said: “Officials have been told not to give permission for vehicles to park on service roads and put ‘no parking’ sign boards.”The meeting, called by Home Secretary Rajneesh Goel, was held to discuss traffic control measures and fixing potholes which have increased due to heavy rain. City police commissioner, BWSSB chief and Bescom managing director were present.

Girinath directed the road infrastructure chief engineer to instruct officials to put wet mix and cover the potholes for the time being. He also told the officials to clear footpath encroachments. Girinath directed the officials to clear hawkers, materials put by the other civic agencies on vacant lands and penalise people who have left construction debris on footpaths and roads.

