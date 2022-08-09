Sober Soirées

Aslam Gafoor By

BENGALURU: A wide range of lowalcohol and zeroproof drinks and mixers are becoming increasingly popular at home parties and on bar menus these days. Call it careful consumption or a vacation from binge evenings, more and more ‘sober-curious’ people are looking to detox or maintain responsible social behaviour with hangover-free alternatives to beer, rum, gin, and wine.

For health-conscious customers, Sakurafresh has introduced a line of alcohol-free spirits, liqueurs, cocktail bitters, cocktail syrups, citrusy tarts, and tonic water concentrates. The drinks are a fusion of botanicals and herbs that are farmed responsibly using contemporary blending methods. Better Than Bitters, available in 16 varieties and a first in the zero-alcohol bitters category, are ideal for cocktails, infused drinks, and food preparations.

Amaretto, Amaro Italiano, Italian Red Bitter, Reposado, and Negroni are among the alcohol-free liqueurs and spirits offered by Sakurafresh. You can drink any of these without alcohol or, if you prefer, add a dash of your favourite spirit. With a collection of spirits, wines, and beers, Zero Percent offers consumers alcohol-free options so they may indulge responsibly while having fun.

The refreshing Coast Beer uses the best ingredients, cutting-edge yeast cultures, and contemporary brewing methods to make beers both vegan and alcoholfree. The Noughty Sparkling Chardonnay, a great aperitif wine, is made entirely from Chardonnay grapes grown in southern Spanish vineyards and has only 14 calories per glass with no alcohol. GinISH and RumISH, two ISH Spirits products, offer well-known flavours in our favourite cocktails with no or little alcohol.

RumISH is produced from natural botanicals such as Madagascar vanilla, nutmeg, and chili, while GinISH is made from juniper berries, coriander seeds, and chili. A previous version of Salud’s ready-to-drink gin and tonic, called G&T 2.0, came in three flavours: Original, Cucumber, and Lavender. They have recently introduced three additional pour-and-enjoy low-alcohol varieties, including the Salud Strong, Salud Sonic, and a Watermelon & Mint G&T 2.0.

Three new non-alcoholic bitters from Salud have also been released; they provide foods and beverages a flavourful, well-balanced depth. The line of fruit and herb-infused bitters includes Citrus Twist with orange, tangerine, and lemon notes, Summer Dust with the coolness of pear and the sharpness of pineapple, and Tropical Dew with notes of mangoes and grapefruit. Jimmy’s Cocktails entered the market with a variety of mixers to improve the experience of enjoying bar-style creative cocktails at home as a mocktail or mixed with your preferred spirit.

The seven lowcalorie mixers are Bloody Mary, Cosmopolitan, Mango Chili Mojito, Margarita, Whiskey Sour, Sex on the Beach, and their most recent Gin Cherry Sour, which was developed in partnership with Greater Than gin brand. The Gin Cherry Sour is expertly crafted using real Turkish cherries, the finest limes, and a delicate ginger flavour to offset the moderate spiciness.

A lighter option than most on a bar menu, hard seltzers are carbonated drinks with a lower alcohol concentration. Four variants of Pursue Hard Seltzer with a 5 per cent alcohol level and fewer than 110 calories were recently introduced in Bengaluru. They are: Mosambi and Mint, Strawberry and Rose, Peach and White Tea, and Mango and Chilli.The slender bottle is modelled after the crown top soda bottles and features eyecatching visual reflections produced by the grooves.

Spyk Hard Seltzer is an allnatural, fermented beverage with fantastic flavours, little calories, with no hangover the next day. This delectable blend of soda, gluten-free alcohol, and natural fruit flavours is first launching in Bengaluru with four exquisite flavours: original, lime, orange, and mixed berry. Svami offers a variety of zeroalcohol mixers which can be combined with spirits and juices for a refreshing mocktail or a cocktail.

The variants include Svami Light Tonic Water, Original Tonic Water, Grapefruit Tonic Water, Cucumber Tonic Water, 3 Cal Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Soda Water, 2 Cal Cola and Salted Lemonade. If you’re looking for a chilled, refreshing beer without the heady buzz, some zerooptions include Heineken, Copter 7, Kingfisher Ultra , and Hoegaarden.

