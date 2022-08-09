Taking desi days abroad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is always an inexplicable dilemma of excitement and despondency when a student starts packing to leave India and study in an educational institution abroad. The miles to go before I sleep feeling dangles a bright future in front of these achievers which battles with the unshakeable bonds that have grown strong over the years with friends and family.

With advice aplenty for a life abroad from self-proclaimed pundits, students also pack memories besides the passport and supporting documents. The flight awaits, and they can almost hear the call for boarding, and the engines roar; the wheels lift of f from the motherland. Preparing for the course starting this September, Neswa Noushad is awaiting her visa process to begin.

After a bachelor’s degree in dental sciences, she will be pursuing masters in digital health from the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom. As the sand of time slips from her hand, Noushad says leaving behind her family is harder than she had imagined. “It’s a new place, and the thought that I’ll be all by myself without any backing from my friends and family scares me,” she admits, adding,

“I am going to miss my pet cats terribly. They are family too.” Rahul Nair, who is preparing for his undergraduate studies in the United States of America, will miss the get-togethers when he lands in the world’s oldest democracy. It will be his home that he will miss the most, he says. “The thing I’ll miss the most after I move will be the weekend family brunches.

Every other week, my cousins come over and we spend time together. We also host game nights, and sometimes play until dawn,” he recalls those days as if he has transported himself in the university dorm where he also has a meal plan. “I have enrolled for a degree in computer science with artificial intelligence at Georgia State University.

The process was tedious, but counselling and classes have helped me prepare better,” says the 18-year-old Nair. It is not as scary as it sounds, and on the other hand could be exciting because of the complete volte-face of the milieu. Upset about being separated from her buddies, Tanishka Chauhan is only trying to focus on the positives. “It will be a fresh start with a potential for huge opportunities.

I plan to stay with my uncle’s family until I find a suitable place. I share a close bond with my family, but I am also looking forward to meeting new people in a different country,” says Chauhan, who will be flying to Guelph, Canada in a few weeks. For high school graduate Sanjana Sanjay Nair, it is the feeling of safety around the people she loves that she will miss while studying law at the University of Nottingham.

“Home food, spending quality time with my parents, evening tea, board games with my cousin on Sundays... I will miss all of these. I will always cherish the memories with my friends of the many sleepovers, games, and never-ending conversations,” says Nair.

