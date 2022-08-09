Upa Lokayukta warns three for filing frivolous complaints

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To encourage only genuine complaints, the Karnataka Lokayukta will no longer tolerate false, frivolous or vexatious complaints that are not made in good faith. Raising suspicion over the modus operandi of some of the complainants, Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra sought an explanation as to why action should not be initiated to prosecute them under Section 20 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act, 1984.

TL Nagaraju, who claimed to be a youth awardee from Mandya district, filed a complaint against engineers of the Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board, alleging that they misappropriated the revenue generated as water tax in Channapatna. But the allegations were not supported by documents. Noting that the complaint appears to be aggrieved for disregarding a contract in favour of a person to supply water to Ramangara and Channapatna, Justice Phaneendra found that this is the third consecutive complaint filed by the same complainant, while the earlier ones were closed recently.

In another case, G Shanthappa, claiming to be social worker from Megalakottige in Chitradurga, filed a complaint against forest officers for alleged misappropriation of funds in raising saplings and substandard work in Chitradurga district under MGNREGA Scheme. But the allegations proved to be unfounded. When questioned by the Upa Lokayukta, the complainant admitted that the complaint was filed on the basis of false information furnished by some miscreants and said he was personally satisfied with the works undertaken by the officials and that no misappropriation was done.

Justice Phaneendra observed that it is evident that the complaint was filed with a malafide intention and there was no sufficient material to commence the investigation under Section 9 of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act. Meanwhile, Makanna of Ballari had filed a complaint against the Panchayat Development Officer of Balakundi village. When inquired, it was found that the allegations of misuse of funds were far from truth.

