Worries of the wild side

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the perils of climate change have heated up discussions in some of the highest platforms and governments around the world, the threat of biodiversity caused by shrinking numbers of endangered species in India has only been talked about, documented with miniscule or no action to protect them from extinction.

In crisis, art has often become the most powerful vessel of drawing attention to an issue. Artist Bharati Sagar has wielded the paintbrush and canvas for the latest solo show Preserving Magnificence, which is up at Reves Art Gallery till August 25, to present a larger-than-life exhibits of endangered species.

For the series, the artist has used materials like citric acid, industry waste and metal dust, bringing out the abstract lines and muted earthy tones. To Sagar, the concept of using tigers, reindeers, Koala bear, owls, dolphins and other endangered species as her muse for her latest show, came during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

“During the pandemic, I read that animals are entering human habitats. I felt that they were sort of reclaiming their own space. The root of all this is the population explosion. The news will report that they have attacked or killed someone. When I researched and read about these animals, I found that they are dwindling in numbers,” says Sagar, mother of Kamal Sagar, the founder of the real estate company Total Environment. “The decline in numbers of these animals are heavily dependent on the people,” she says.

“I wanted to create an awareness among people about what is happening, why their numbers are reducing. It depends a lot on our ecology and on each other. So we have to take care of them to take care of ourselves,” she explains. A few of her paintings have already found buyers, and the money collected has been donated to the Forest Department.

An animal lover since her childhood, Sagar is aware of the hunting culture in the country. “My father was in the army. During his holidays, he would go out with his friends for shikar. Sometimes we would also go along in a picnic mood. I was always in love with animals and was upset with my dad for doing what he did. In fact, I turned vegetarian when I was 7 years old which continued till I turned 13,” Sagar recalls, adding that Koalas have captured a special place in her heart.

