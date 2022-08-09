Home Cities Bengaluru

Worries of the wild side

City-based artist Bharati Sagar’s solo art show creates awareness on endangered species whose numbers are dwindling at an alarming rate

Published: 09th August 2022 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the perils of climate change have heated up discussions in some of the highest platforms and governments around the world, the threat of biodiversity caused by shrinking numbers of endangered species in India has only been talked about, documented with miniscule or no action to protect them from extinction.

In crisis, art has often become the most powerful vessel of drawing attention to an issue. Artist Bharati Sagar has wielded the paintbrush and canvas for the latest solo show Preserving Magnificence, which is up at Reves Art Gallery till August 25, to present a larger-than-life exhibits of endangered species.

For the series, the artist has used materials like citric acid, industry waste and metal dust, bringing out the abstract lines and muted earthy tones. To Sagar, the concept of using tigers, reindeers, Koala bear, owls, dolphins and other endangered species as her muse for her latest show, came during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

“During the pandemic, I read that animals are entering human habitats. I felt that they were sort of reclaiming their own space. The root of all this is the population explosion. The news will report that they have attacked or killed someone. When I researched and read about these animals, I found that they are dwindling in numbers,” says Sagar, mother of Kamal Sagar, the founder of the real estate company Total Environment. “The decline in numbers of these animals are heavily dependent on the people,” she says.

“I wanted to create an awareness among people about what is happening, why their numbers are reducing. It depends a lot on our ecology and on each other. So we have to take care of them to take care of ourselves,” she explains. A few of her paintings have already found buyers, and the money collected has been donated to the Forest Department.

An animal lover since her childhood, Sagar is aware of the hunting culture in the country. “My father was in the army. During his holidays, he would go out with his friends for shikar. Sometimes we would also go along in a picnic mood. I was always in love with animals and was upset with my dad for doing what he did. In fact, I turned vegetarian when I was 7 years old which continued till I turned 13,” Sagar recalls, adding that Koalas have captured a special place in her heart.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp