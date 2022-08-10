Home Cities Bengaluru

Asked to clean vomit, drunk man, friends attack businessman

Published: 10th August 2022

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old businessman was brutally attacked after he forced a drunk man to clean up, after the latter had puked in front of his residence in Uttarahalli on Saturday night.The victim has been identified as Riyaz Pasha, a resident of Uttarahalli in Kaggalipura, on the Kanakapura Main Road. The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, started vomiting right at the front gate of Pasha’s house. When Pasha forced him to clean the mess, three companions of the accused who were sitting in an auto-rickshaw nearby, pulled out a wooden plank and attacked him. The victim, after being treated for his injuries, filed a police complaint on Sunday.

Reportedly, Pasha found the accused vomiting in front of his house as he returned home from his shop on Saturday at around 10.30 pm. The four accused were sitting in the auto. One of them got down from the auto and started puking at the entrance of the residence. When Riyaz shouted at the unidentified man, the other three who were in the auto rushed towards Pasha and attacked him. The victim has sustained deep cuts on his head and body. The accused even threatened to allegedly kill him.

“A few locals managed to identify the accused as Ravi, Chetan, Abhi and Bhanu, all residents of Byatarayanadoddi. They escaped in the auto. The case is under investigation,” said an officer.A case of causing hurt, along with other sections of the IPC, have been registered against the four.

