Muslim body appeals to community to hoist Tricolour

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The head of the highest-decision making body for Muslims in Karnataka, Ameer-e-Shariat, has asked all imams to appeal to the community to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative which is being celebrated across the country from August 11 to 17 to mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

In a circular to all masjids, Ameer-e-Shariat, Karnataka, Sagir Ahmed Khan Rashadi pointed out that people from the community took part in India’s freedom struggle and many sacrificed their lives. “Hence, as a mark of respect to those freedom fighters and for the love of the country, every Muslim should feel proud about the 75th year of Indian Independence and should fly the Tricolour on their houses as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” he said.

The Chief Imam of City Market Masjid, said, “The circular is very clear. All should celebrate Independence Day. There are no restrictions on the Har Ghar Tiranga event and even madrasas will ensure that the Tricolour is hoisted.”

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has welcomed the move and said the civic body will reach out to all institutions under its purview. “The matter of hoisting the national flag in madrasas comes under the Directorate of Minorities. Since it is a moment of pride, everyone will take part,” he said.

A senior BBMP official said all religious heads of different communities were also communicated about the importance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns.Meanwhile, the BBMP has directed its Assistant Revenue Officers, Ward Engineers and other officials to meet the target of selling 10 lakh flags to mark the event. The Palike stated that it wants to ensure that most houses take part in the campaign.

BENGALURU: The head of the highest-decision making body for Muslims in Karnataka, Ameer-e-Shariat, has asked all imams to appeal to the community to take part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative which is being celebrated across the country from August 11 to 17 to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. In a circular to all masjids, Ameer-e-Shariat, Karnataka, Sagir Ahmed Khan Rashadi pointed out that people from the community took part in India’s freedom struggle and many sacrificed their lives. “Hence, as a mark of respect to those freedom fighters and for the love of the country, every Muslim should feel proud about the 75th year of Indian Independence and should fly the Tricolour on their houses as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’,” he said. The Chief Imam of City Market Masjid, said, “The circular is very clear. All should celebrate Independence Day. There are no restrictions on the Har Ghar Tiranga event and even madrasas will ensure that the Tricolour is hoisted.” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has welcomed the move and said the civic body will reach out to all institutions under its purview. “The matter of hoisting the national flag in madrasas comes under the Directorate of Minorities. Since it is a moment of pride, everyone will take part,” he said. A senior BBMP official said all religious heads of different communities were also communicated about the importance of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaigns.Meanwhile, the BBMP has directed its Assistant Revenue Officers, Ward Engineers and other officials to meet the target of selling 10 lakh flags to mark the event. The Palike stated that it wants to ensure that most houses take part in the campaign.