Threats over film: Kannada producer files plaint against actor Darshan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Kannada film producer has filed a complaint against actor Darshan and another movie star, accusing them of threatening him. The producer, Bharath Vishnukanth, has alleged that he had started a movie casting one Dhruvan, but had to stall the project owing to financial problems.

Darshan, who contacted Vishnukanth over the phone, allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to complete the movie. The Kengeri police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) on Friday. The complainant had started the movie ‘Bhagawan Sri Krishna Paramathma’ starring Dhruvan.

In an audio clip which allegedly contains Darshan’s voice, the superstar can be heard threatening Vishnukanth to complete the movie or face the consequences. Darshan further allegedly tells the complainant that he should have thought about everything before beginning a movie, as Dhruvan’s career is at stake. The producer in the audio is heard saying that he would start making the movie after the lockdown.

Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sandeep Patil told reporters that an NCR has been registered and the complainant has stated that the audio is almost a year old.When asked if a notice would be served on Darshan, the officer stated that all required procedures would be followed as part of the investigation.

Vishnukanth, a resident of Kengeri Upanagara, claims that he has more evidence to prove that he was threatened by Darshan and Dhruvan.

“Since it is an audio clip, it could be claimed that it has been tampered with by somebody mimicking Darshan’s voice. I also have video proof in which Darshan and Dhruvan, along with a reputed director and a producer are present. The video was recorded on the film set of the movie ‘Kranthi’ in which Darshan is the hero. The video was recorded when I was called to meet them to give away the movie rights to them as a settlement. No settlement has been reached so far. I am following my advocate’s instructions. If the matter escalates, the same video proof would be submitted to the court,” he added.The Kengeri police are investigating the case.

BENGALURU: A Kannada film producer has filed a complaint against actor Darshan and another movie star, accusing them of threatening him. The producer, Bharath Vishnukanth, has alleged that he had started a movie casting one Dhruvan, but had to stall the project owing to financial problems. Darshan, who contacted Vishnukanth over the phone, allegedly threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to complete the movie. The Kengeri police registered a non-cognisable report (NCR) on Friday. The complainant had started the movie ‘Bhagawan Sri Krishna Paramathma’ starring Dhruvan. In an audio clip which allegedly contains Darshan’s voice, the superstar can be heard threatening Vishnukanth to complete the movie or face the consequences. Darshan further allegedly tells the complainant that he should have thought about everything before beginning a movie, as Dhruvan’s career is at stake. The producer in the audio is heard saying that he would start making the movie after the lockdown. Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Sandeep Patil told reporters that an NCR has been registered and the complainant has stated that the audio is almost a year old.When asked if a notice would be served on Darshan, the officer stated that all required procedures would be followed as part of the investigation. Vishnukanth, a resident of Kengeri Upanagara, claims that he has more evidence to prove that he was threatened by Darshan and Dhruvan. “Since it is an audio clip, it could be claimed that it has been tampered with by somebody mimicking Darshan’s voice. I also have video proof in which Darshan and Dhruvan, along with a reputed director and a producer are present. The video was recorded on the film set of the movie ‘Kranthi’ in which Darshan is the hero. The video was recorded when I was called to meet them to give away the movie rights to them as a settlement. No settlement has been reached so far. I am following my advocate’s instructions. If the matter escalates, the same video proof would be submitted to the court,” he added.The Kengeri police are investigating the case.