Write spirit                   

Fia Majumdar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a leap of faith and moving to Mumbai 40 years ago, without a job or a plan worked out for PT Bopanna, veteran journalist and author of books such as Dateline Coorg and Are Kodavas (Coorgis) Hindus?. Growing up, Bopanna had no idea that he would become a journalist, and moved to Mumbai from Kodagu in search of better prospects. “I never thought I’d become a journalist, I never had a flair for writing. But when I was in college, I realised that journalists had the power to change the world, that’s what made me want to become a journalist,” he says.

Fast forward to today, Bopanna’s newest book, Round and About with PT Bopanna, is a compilation of lighthearted articles written by the author. What’s special about this book is that Bopanna is able to tap a lighter, more humorous vein in this book, which he hasn’t been able to do in his other projects. The title of the book was inspired by the daily column, ‘Round and About,’ by Behram “Busybee” Contractor, a humour journalist. When Bopanna understood that journalism was his calling, he enrolled in a journalism course at Bhavan’s College in Mumbai. “Even though I wasn’t great at writing when I was younger, I always enjoyed reading the newspaper and books.

I was intrigued by ideas such as Marxism and rationalism,” says Bopanna. Since he also saw the rise of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he was also influenced by Periyar EV Ramaswamy Niacker’s ideas, who started the DMK. When Bopanna went back to Kodagu, he started working as a part-time correspondent for a newspaper, he was past the age of 30, which points to the fact that one is never too old to follow their passion. Bopanna was working at another newspaper when he started reading the astrological columns.

“I didn’t believe in astrology, but it did pique my interest. Once, the astrology section said that if I were to start a website, it would do well. After I read that, I compiled some of the information I was putting in my columns, and started my website coorgtourism. info.com in 2005, and after that, there was no looking back,” says Bopanna. However, the traffic on his website wasn’t as much as Bopanna wanted it to be. So he thought, “Why don’t I download all this material and bring it out in the form of a printed book?” This is how Bopanna’s career as an author started, with the release of his first book, Discover Coorg.

Writer C P Belliappa came up with the title of the book, and also wrote the foreword. Most of Bopanna’s books are about Kodagu, his home, and he writes about the rich cultural and political history of the region. “My book, Are Kodavas Hindus? was inspired by sociologist M N Srinivas’ work, who went to Oxford for his PhD and wrote his thesis on religion and society in Coorg,” Bopanna says of his journey as an author. Hence, what started as a dream to change the world, was fulfilled by an astrological prediction. Bopanna says a journalist’s profession can be a quite disappointing, however, the key is to ‘wait for the good tidings to come.’

BENGALURU: Taking a leap of faith and moving to Mumbai 40 years ago, without a job or a plan worked out for PT Bopanna, veteran journalist and author of books such as Dateline Coorg and Are Kodavas (Coorgis) Hindus?. Growing up, Bopanna had no idea that he would become a journalist, and moved to Mumbai from Kodagu in search of better prospects. “I never thought I’d become a journalist, I never had a flair for writing. But when I was in college, I realised that journalists had the power to change the world, that’s what made me want to become a journalist,” he says. Fast forward to today, Bopanna’s newest book, Round and About with PT Bopanna, is a compilation of lighthearted articles written by the author. What’s special about this book is that Bopanna is able to tap a lighter, more humorous vein in this book, which he hasn’t been able to do in his other projects. The title of the book was inspired by the daily column, ‘Round and About,’ by Behram “Busybee” Contractor, a humour journalist. When Bopanna understood that journalism was his calling, he enrolled in a journalism course at Bhavan’s College in Mumbai. “Even though I wasn’t great at writing when I was younger, I always enjoyed reading the newspaper and books. I was intrigued by ideas such as Marxism and rationalism,” says Bopanna. Since he also saw the rise of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), he was also influenced by Periyar EV Ramaswamy Niacker’s ideas, who started the DMK. When Bopanna went back to Kodagu, he started working as a part-time correspondent for a newspaper, he was past the age of 30, which points to the fact that one is never too old to follow their passion. Bopanna was working at another newspaper when he started reading the astrological columns. “I didn’t believe in astrology, but it did pique my interest. Once, the astrology section said that if I were to start a website, it would do well. After I read that, I compiled some of the information I was putting in my columns, and started my website coorgtourism. info.com in 2005, and after that, there was no looking back,” says Bopanna. However, the traffic on his website wasn’t as much as Bopanna wanted it to be. So he thought, “Why don’t I download all this material and bring it out in the form of a printed book?” This is how Bopanna’s career as an author started, with the release of his first book, Discover Coorg. Writer C P Belliappa came up with the title of the book, and also wrote the foreword. Most of Bopanna’s books are about Kodagu, his home, and he writes about the rich cultural and political history of the region. “My book, Are Kodavas Hindus? was inspired by sociologist M N Srinivas’ work, who went to Oxford for his PhD and wrote his thesis on religion and society in Coorg,” Bopanna says of his journey as an author. Hence, what started as a dream to change the world, was fulfilled by an astrological prediction. Bopanna says a journalist’s profession can be a quite disappointing, however, the key is to ‘wait for the good tidings to come.’