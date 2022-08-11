Illegal buildings: Govt, BBMP get notice for inaction against officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the state government and Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike over a plea for not prescribing punishment against officials and engineers of the civic body for illegal constructions in the city.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty issued notice to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development, and Chief Commissioner, BBMP, after hearing a petition filed by advocate S Umapathi.

The petitioner contended that the BBMP Chief Commissioner has the powers to take preventive action against illegal constructions, but no action was being taken. As a result, illegal constructions have mushroomed across the city in violation of building bylaws.

The petitioner also stated that Section 252 of the BBMP Act, 2020, provides power to the state government to take action against erring officials, but the provision has been rendered redundant since the term of punishment has not been prescribed by the government and hence the errant engineers and officials will go scot free.

Though more than 19 months have been elapsed since the enactment of new act, the Urban Development Department has not yet enforced it. As a result, BBMP officials, who are expected to prevent such illegal constructions, are protected by legal lapses, he alleged.

The petitioner had filed a similar petition in 2018 seeking directions to prescribe punishment for erring officials and engineers under Section 321 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

