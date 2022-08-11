Judge gives Bengaluru teacher lesson in guiding kids

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that traumatising children by any means, physical or mental, as a measure of punishment, particularly at a tender age, is unacceptable as it would have a devastating psychological impact on the child, the Karnataka High Court declined to quash criminal proceedings against a woman teacher who was booked for harassing a nursery student. The charges were framed under the provisions of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The five-year-old girl was studying at a nursery school in Bengaluru. A complaint lodged by her mother about an incident on February 24, 2017, alleged that her daughter would come home crying incessantly, and complain that her teacher beat her often, and would lock her in a dark room and let her out after two minutes. The teacher had also removed the girl’s pants and revealed her body as punishment. Police filed a chargesheet against the 41-year-old teacher, and a case is pending before the special court, which was questioned before the high court.

Dismissing the petition filed by teacher, Justice M Nagaprasanna observed that a teacher is expected to guide a student, and tender the age, tender should be the manner. Children who experience aggressive behaviour or violence at the hands of a teacher often develop emotional and behavioural problems, their cognitive skills diminish and would have far-reaching consequences on the child’s mind, and negatively impact academic performance. Aggression of any teacher on a child is unpardonable, he added.

“The statement given by the child narrates horrendous acts of the petitioner on the child. If the complaint and statement are read in tandem, they demonstrate that the offences clearly meet the IPC. For offences relating to sexual harassment of the child, Sections 11 and 12 of the Pocso Act are invoked,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

“It must be remembered, ‘spare the rod and spoil the child’ has metamorphosed into ‘spare the rod and teach the child’. The act of the petitioner upon the child, unless otherwise proven by the petitioner in a full blown trial, is undoubtedly uncouth, unpardonable and unbecoming for a teacher who deals with a girl child of the age of 5 years,” the court said.

