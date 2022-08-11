Home Cities Bengaluru

Miss-Fit

Thumb rule is to start with healthy fat and end it with protein. I would suggest a glass of water followed by seven to eight soaked almonds or dates as it is quick and handy.

Published: 11th August 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes

By Wanitha Ashok
Express News Service

1. In your previous column, you had mentioned about intermittent fasting. Is it the right way to break your fast?
A: Thumb rule is to start with healthy fat and end it with protein. I would suggest a glass of water followed by seven to eight soaked almonds or dates as it is quick and handy. Include ample vegetables, adequate protein, and whole grain carbs in moderate amounts. A fast does not mean you can feast. So, avoid consuming lactose and cruciferous vegetables after a fast as they are difficult to digest especially as you start aging.

2. One of the reasons I am scared of working out is because someone told me it kills sex drive. Is it true?
A: Exercise ramps up pleasure like any other activity that gets the heart rate up. Breathing harder boosts blood flow in the body, including in the nether region. But over-exercising w i l l leave you tired, fatigued, and drained and hence, kills the drive. Exercises that can enhance your blood flow are plank, core exercises, bridge, keg training, pelvic thrust, frog pose, cat/cow stretch and swimming.

3. Will it help if I work out for two hours once a week to burn the calories I would have consumed through the week?
A : No way, smarty-pants! This is not gonna help you at all. In fact, your body will be stressed and promote the release of cortisol hormones which impedes weight loss. The excess calories are converted into fat, and stored in the body where there are excess fat cells. There is spot gain but no spot reduction. The body decides where the fat is utilised as energy. Indulge in moderation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jagdeep Dhankhar signs a register after taking oath as the 14th Vice President of India, at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagdeep Dhankhar sworn in as 14th Vice President of India 
Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist JeM chief's brother by UN
Image for representational purpose only.
CAG raises concerns over Centre’s ballooning debt, interest burden
Kerala woman aims to join league of Indian-origin female astronauts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp