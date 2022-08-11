Wanitha Ashok By

Express News Service

1. In your previous column, you had mentioned about intermittent fasting. Is it the right way to break your fast?

A: Thumb rule is to start with healthy fat and end it with protein. I would suggest a glass of water followed by seven to eight soaked almonds or dates as it is quick and handy. Include ample vegetables, adequate protein, and whole grain carbs in moderate amounts. A fast does not mean you can feast. So, avoid consuming lactose and cruciferous vegetables after a fast as they are difficult to digest especially as you start aging.

2. One of the reasons I am scared of working out is because someone told me it kills sex drive. Is it true?

A: Exercise ramps up pleasure like any other activity that gets the heart rate up. Breathing harder boosts blood flow in the body, including in the nether region. But over-exercising w i l l leave you tired, fatigued, and drained and hence, kills the drive. Exercises that can enhance your blood flow are plank, core exercises, bridge, keg training, pelvic thrust, frog pose, cat/cow stretch and swimming.

3. Will it help if I work out for two hours once a week to burn the calories I would have consumed through the week?

A : No way, smarty-pants! This is not gonna help you at all. In fact, your body will be stressed and promote the release of cortisol hormones which impedes weight loss. The excess calories are converted into fat, and stored in the body where there are excess fat cells. There is spot gain but no spot reduction. The body decides where the fat is utilised as energy. Indulge in moderation.

