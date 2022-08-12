IISc’s hospital to get geriatrics wing

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) signed an MoU with Karnataka Startup Vision Group chairman Prashanth Prakash to establish a geriatrics wing as part of its upcoming multi-speciality hospital.

“Through physician-scientists, there is immense potential for the Institute to bring advancements in gerosciences and healthy-aging to help people live their most extended, healthiest lives possible,” said Prakash.

The Shantha & Prakash Geriatrics Wing will be a part of the proposed Bagchi-Parthasarathy hospital that is to be established on the IISc campus. The wing is expected to be functional by 2025.

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) signed an MoU with Karnataka Startup Vision Group chairman Prashanth Prakash to establish a geriatrics wing as part of its upcoming multi-speciality hospital. “Through physician-scientists, there is immense potential for the Institute to bring advancements in gerosciences and healthy-aging to help people live their most extended, healthiest lives possible,” said Prakash. The Shantha & Prakash Geriatrics Wing will be a part of the proposed Bagchi-Parthasarathy hospital that is to be established on the IISc campus. The wing is expected to be functional by 2025.