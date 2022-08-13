Home Cities Bengaluru

Couple accused of cheating bank, probe on 

The accused have even submitted the death certificate of the senior citizen.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:11 AM

money fraud

(Express Illustrations)

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple has allegedly cheated a Government of India-undertaking bank by withdrawing Rs 4.99 lakh in cash which was kept in the name of a minor girl by her grandmother as fixed deposit. After the aged woman died, a woman and her male accomplice impersonating as the daughter and son-in-law of the former produced a minor girl as the granddaughter and withdrew the fixed deposit.

The accused have even submitted the death certificate of the senior citizen. They have also produced documents claiming that they are the guardians of the girl and are authorized to withdraw the amount. The Aadhar card of the minor girl and documents of fixed deposit have also been submitted to the bank by the suspects. The incident came to light when the actual son of the aged woman approached the bank to withdraw the fixed deposit amount kept in the name of his daughter by his mother. The bank’s branch is located near Bidadi.

The complaint has been against Rathnamma of Kaggalahalli and Jagadish of Magadi. The complaint was filed by the bank manager on Wednesday. “The couple are said to be relatives of the aged woman who died a few months back. There are two minor girls in the family and both their names are the same.

One girl is aged 9, while the other is 16. The couple are refusing to return the money to the bank claiming that the fixed deposit was made in their daughter’s name. It is not clear in whose name the fixed deposit was kept. The bank manager has filed a complaint in this regard,” said the police.  The police are yet to summon the suspects. 

