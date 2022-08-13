Donate organs, K Sudhakar appeals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said the government plans to start an air ambulance and introduce a chopper to transport organs retrieved from donors for transplantation. Appealing to people to pledge to donate organs on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence, he said CM Basavaraj Bommai, a few ministers, officers of health and other departments, and he himself will pledge to donate organs to set a precedent on the occasion of Organ Donation Day on Saturday. He said meetings will be held with private hospitals to cap the cost of organ transplant surgeries.

