Home Cities Bengaluru

Drama deeds

Bengaluru-based Vedike Naatakashaale will distribute certificates to the first batch of 18 diploma graduates, who have been trained in all aspects of theatre for two years, on Saturday

Published: 13th August 2022 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

The rehearsal of Namkampni in progress

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Noted English theatre and film director Peter Brook once said, “Drama is exposure; it is confrontation; it is contradiction and it leads to analysis, construction, recognition, and eventually to an awakening of understanding.” Bengalurubased Vedike Naatakashaale, which is offering a twoyear diploma in theatre arts, is all set to celebrate the first graduation day on Saturday.

The school offers full-time evening classes for free for two years, and 18 students are all set to receive their certificates. The syllabus ensures that students are accustomed with various aspects of theatre ranging from Kannada theatre, acting theories like Navarasa Siddhanta and Natyashastra, to practicals which include body language, speech, character analysis, psychological analysis; Abhinaya Abhyaasa, monologues. Students will also get to perform, each year, a one-act play festival dedicated to a specific playwright. They will perform, direct and work on the backstage processes.

As part of Vedike, Vedike Naatakashaale began its journey in 2020. Speaking to CE, Rithwik Simha, son of CR Simha, creative director at Vedike Foundation, said, “We do not offer short-term courses. To be well versed in theatre, it requires time”. Simha, who manages the theatre school with his wife Jasleen Rithwik Simha, said the age group of students varies from 18-60.

“Our only criteria is their time and dedication,” he added. Nandakishore Sathyanarayn, one of the faculty members who also teaches history of theatre, said they impart the history of Kannada theatre over the past 120 years, besides, “also teaching the evolution of Kannada theatre from the ’60s, ’70s to ’80s till recently”. “We will teach them the impact of these plays on society,” he said. The first batch of the school graduates will be conferred with a diploma in Theatre Arts, and on that occasion, they will also perform the graduation production Namkampni by TP Kailasam. The play will be performed at Prabhat KH Kalasoudha, Hanumanthanagar on Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm. Tickets are available at the venue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp