Pleats please no more

Monika Monalisa

Express News Service

BENGALURU: He brought about a revolution in the fashion industry. Issey Miyake’s demise has left a void in the fashion world. The Japanese designer was the pioneer in introducing neo-noir designs in the industry, and was also the mind that gave Steve Jobs the signature black turtleneck jumpers, jeans and sneakers. Designers speak to Monika Monalisa about his work and how it has brought a paradigm shift in modern designs

What inspired people about Issey Miyake’s work or took his label to another level is his confluence of eastern and western elements. His work will always have the Japanese/Asian influence which blended with western elements. He was ingenious in that matter, and was one of the gurus of merging modern sensibilities and different continents in his designs. He was way ahead of his times and was known for technology-driven styles. — PARESH LAMBA

I use Miyake’s perfume range and love all of them. He was very popular for his avant garde cuts which are trendy and classy. Some of the black and white silhouettes he created are phenomenal and timeless. I like his dhoti pants, especially the tie-dye ones, which are so similar to Indian wear. — RAMESH DEMBLA

A true inspiration to everyone in the field of fashion, Issey Miyake, the fashion Moghul, drew a lot of attention in the fashion world throughout his life. It is obvious that his contributions had a role to play in my journey as a fashion designer as well. The fashion ecosystem created by the legend will always propel the industry forward. We, in this field, owe him a lot for drawing eyes and attention to the world of fashion. One of the pioneers to introduce neo-noir designs in the industry, he used a lot of innovative effects like 3-D designs and colourful silhouettes. — MEGHA KAPOOR

Issey Miyake has inspired me, and is one of the few icons who dared and succeeded in creating a totally new language that has been a source of inspiration for many. Miyake’s commitment to his language despite being out of the chorus is something that has helped me keep focus on my [design] language, without giving up and doing something more commercial. It is a huge loss because his path and research were so full of depth and creativity, and his maturity was an example for everyone. — VAISHALI SHADANGULE

Issey Miyake was brilliant. The fashion industry has been relatively slow in innovation and technological advancement. In contrast to that, Miyake was technically advanced, making him different from the rest. If you look at his work, he mastered the pleating technique by fixing pleats in a mechanical way. Also, his cuts… he understood the body anatomy better than any other designer I know of. — SOHAM DAVE

With inputs from Simi Kuriakose

We have lost an icon, someone who was way ahead of his time. As a young fashion student who studied in Paris, to me, he shaped the way we looked at form and function. Words fall short to describe his work. This is beyond fashion. He was born in Hiroshima; imagine the devastation that he must have seen around him while growing up. However, he did not let that colour his view of the world and wanted to be a part of something which is creative and beautiful he wanted to create. The signature pleated aesthetic in my body of work is hugely inspired by Miyake’s explorations of pleats, and how that lends itself to inclusive and gender-fluid clothing. — URVASHI KAUR

Issey Miyake was a revolutionary designer who brought to us innovative styles which were technologically advanced and ahead of its times. The pleats, bold shapes, the abstract designs – the magic he created with fabric was indisputable and unimaginable. He has always pushed the boundaries of construction, and had a great eye for detail in all his creations – fashion or fragrance. For me, it was the minimal yet bold, groundbreaking creations from the classic ‘Pleats Please’ line. It was amazing to see how these could also be machine-washed, and yet retain their original shape, and never wrinkled. What was also great and truly inspiring about Miyake was the way in which he integrated technology with tradition, exploring Japanese aesthetics and the uncut, untailored garment. — SARIKA PAWAR

