Bengaluru: Techie falls to death from 10th floor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late night party on the terrace of a residential apartment complex turned fatal for a 28-year-old software engineer when he slipped and came crashing down from the 10th floor of the building. The deceased, identified as Tridip Konwar, died on the spot. Tridip was residing at Sobha Dahlia Apartment at Green Glen Layout in Bellandur. He was a native of Assam. The incident happened around 3 am on Saturday. Tridip was sharing a flat with another friend. Both of them had gone out on Friday night to attend a party.

After they returned to the apartment, they found that two others who were staying in the same apartment had come out to collect pizza from a food delivery person. All four met and decided to party at the victim’s flat. Since liquor bottles were left on the terrace, the four had gone to collect them and continued drinking. Tridip, who was sitting on the parapet wall of the terrace, is suspected to have accidentally slipped and fallen down. The police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain if the victim was under the influence of alcohol.

