Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Techie falls to death from 10th floor

 Late night party on the terrace of a residential apartment complex turned fatal for a 28-year-old software engineer when he slipped and came crashing down from the 10th floor of the building.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late night party on the terrace of a residential apartment complex turned fatal for a 28-year-old software engineer when he slipped and came crashing down from the 10th floor of the building. The deceased, identified as Tridip Konwar, died on the spot. Tridip was residing at Sobha Dahlia Apartment at Green Glen Layout in Bellandur. He was a native of Assam. The incident happened around 3 am on Saturday. Tridip was sharing a flat with another friend. Both of them had gone out on Friday night to attend a party.

After they returned to the apartment, they found that two others who were staying in the same apartment had come out to collect pizza from a food delivery person. All four met and decided to party at the victim’s flat. Since liquor bottles were left on the terrace, the four had gone to collect them and continued drinking. Tridip, who was sitting on the parapet wall of the terrace, is suspected to have accidentally slipped and fallen down. The police said they are waiting for the post-mortem report to ascertain if the victim was under the influence of alcohol. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp