Home Cities Bengaluru

Home-alone elderly woman found murdered

An 80-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered in HSR Layout police station limits.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2022 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 80-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered in HSR Layout police station limits. The crime came to light on Saturday afternoon, when one of her tenants went to check on her as she was not seen outside her house. He found her lying in a pool of blood and informed police. The victim, who has been identified as Jayashree, was staying alone after the death of her husband.

One of her two children is in Canada, while the other lives in India at a different place. The murder, suspected to be for gain, is reported to have taken place between 10.10 pm on Friday and 12.10 am on Saturday. Gold, cash and other valuables were reported missing, and are suspected to have been stolen by the accused. Four police teams have been formed to look for the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder bengaluru
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp