Home-alone elderly woman found murdered

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An 80-year-old home-alone woman was found murdered in HSR Layout police station limits. The crime came to light on Saturday afternoon, when one of her tenants went to check on her as she was not seen outside her house. He found her lying in a pool of blood and informed police. The victim, who has been identified as Jayashree, was staying alone after the death of her husband. One of her two children is in Canada, while the other lives in India at a different place. The murder, suspected to be for gain, is reported to have taken place between 10.10 pm on Friday and 12.10 am on Saturday. Gold, cash and other valuables were reported missing, and are suspected to have been stolen by the accused. Four police teams have been formed to look for the accused.