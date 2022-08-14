Home Cities Bengaluru

Kannada actor, friends held for blackmailing 73-year-old

The victim and the women used to exchange messages on WhatsApp.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Kannada film actor has been arrested by the Halasuru Gate police for allegedly extorting money from a 73-year-old industrialist. The police have booked four others, including two women said to be the actor’s friends. The actor has been identified as Yuvaraj alias Yuva, a resident of JP Nagar. The women accused are identified as Nidhi and Kavana. The victim got acquainted with Kavana sometime back, and she introduced her friend Nidhi to him.

The victim and the women used to exchange messages on WhatsApp. The women were allegedly enticing the industrialist by sending him their obscene images. Subsequently, Nidhi invited the aged man to meet her on August 3. When he met her, two men claiming to be from the police, entered his car, and told the two that there is a police complaint against him based on the messages sent to Kavana and Nidhi. They further told him that they will help him cover up the matter if they are paid.

“Initially, the victim gave them Rs 3.4 lakh, and later Rs 6 lakh. After he was threatened that his chats wouldbe shared with his family, he gave them another Rs 5 lakh. When the accused demanded more money, the industrialist approached us,” said an officer. Meanwhile, the police found out that the two women are friends of Yuvaraj, who had noticed the exchange of messages between them and the victim. Then, he allegedly started sending lewd messages to the victim, posing as Nidhi from a different mobile number. Yuvaraj is reportedly acting in the lead role in a yet-to-be-released Kannada movie.

