18 Karnataka cops get President’s medal

BENGALURU: As many as 18 police officers and staff have been conferred with the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The following is the list of officers: N Srinivas, SP & Principal, PTS Kadur; Pratap Singh Thorat, DySP, Bantwala sub-division, Dakshina Kannada; TM Shivakumar, DySP, High Court security, Bengaluru; JH Inamdar, DySP, DCRB, Kalaburagi; NT Srinivasa Reddy, DySP, CID, Forest Cell, Bengaluru; Narasimhamurthy P, DySP, CID, Bengaluru; Raghavendra Rao Sindhey, ACP, Finger Print Bureau, Bengaluru; Prakash R, DySP, ACB, Bengaluru; Dhruvaraj B Patil, Circle Police Inspector, Navalgunda Cicle, Dharwad; Mohammed Ali S, Police Inspector, ACB, Bengaluru; GC Raja, Police Inspector, Vidyaranyapura station, Mysuru; Ravi BS, Police Inspector, Shringeri station, Chikkamagaluru; Mufid Khan, Special Reserve Police Inspector, 1st Batallion, KSRP, Bengaluru; Mahadevaiah, Special Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector, 4th Batallion, KSRP, Bengaluru; R Murali, Special Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector, 3rd Batallion, KSRP, Bengaluru; Basavaraja B Andemmanavar, Assistant Intelligence Officer, State Intelligence, Bengaluru; Balkrishna D Shindhe, Assistant Sub-Inspector, District Special Branch, Belagavi, and Ranjit Shetty, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Kempegowda Nagar station, Bengaluru City.