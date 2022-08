Amid tight security, Tricolour hoisted at disputed Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The national flag was on Monday hoisted for the "first time" at the Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet here, whose ownership had run into controversy.

The event was held under tight security with Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve (CAR), and Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons deployed in and around the venue.

With several groups recently announcing that they will hoist the national flag at the Idgah Maidan on Independence Day, the state government had recently decided that a Revenue Department official of the rank of Assistant Commissioner will be hoisting the Tricolour.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who had visited Idgah Maidan on Sunday to take stock of the arrangements, had said for 75 years the flag was not hoisted there, and that the state government has now taken a firm decision in this regard.

Assistant Commissioner MG Shivanna hoisted the Tricolour, which was attended by Member of Parliament P C Mohan, MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, Additional Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police Laxman B Nimbargi were among those present.

Following the hoisting of the Tricolour and the singing of the national anthem, "Bharat Mata Ki Jai '' slogans reverberated in the area.

The public witnessed the event that went on peacefully, which also saw cultural programmes performed by students of Chamarajpet Government School.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city civic body, had recently dismissed the petition filed by the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf for a 'khata' (document which identifies the ownership of a property) in its favour for the communally-sensitive Idgah Maidan, and had declared the Karnataka government's Revenue Department to be the default owner of the land.

Following the BBMP order, several Hindu organisations had announced that they will celebrate Independence Day on the ground.

The decades-old dispute over Idgah Maidan had once again come to fore earlier this year, when some Hindu outfits sought BBMP's permission to hold events at the place.

This resulted in two contrary sets of documents emerging, as the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf presented a 1965 gazette notifying the land as Wakf property, while the 1974 City Survey records and all other civic records thereafter showed the land to be a playground.

I had decided to hoist tricolor at idgah maidan 2 months ago: MLA Zaneer Ahmed Khan

Speaking to press after the flag hoisting event, MLA Zaneer Ahmed Khan said, "The government hoisted the Tricolor now but I had decided it two months ago. I am very happy today that it happened as per what I has wished."

To a question on Ganesha festival and other events, the MLA said, here Republic Day and Kannada Rajostava will be celebrated. Since revenue department has taken over the property, it is government's prerogative to decide if Ganesha festival should be allowed there, the MLA said.

