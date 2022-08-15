Another deadline missed: Bengaluru's Shivananda Circle flyover not to open today

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Shivananda Circle steel bridge, which was to be opened to public on Independence Day, is likely to miss it’s August 15 deadline as concrete work on culvert, asphalting and installation of signboards is still pending.

Locals said that going by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) nature of missing the deadline or delaying project, locals are not astonished by another such delay. The project was initially taken up at a cost of around Rs 15 crore, and due to delay and escalation of material and labour costs, the cost escalated to around Rs 40 crore. The bridge is about 493 meters long and is built according to guidelines by Indian Road Congress.

“We had planned to open the steel flyover to the public by August 15, 2022. However, the work was delayed due to rain, asphalting on the flyover and concrete work on the culvert. The culvert work might take a week or 10 more days," said M Lokesh, Chief Engineer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Projects.

The official had stated that the project was initially commissioned at an estimated cost of Rs 14.48 crore, and this was later escalated to Rs 22.89 crore. The cost reached Rs 39 crore as it reached it’s completion stage. Had the palike decided to extend the flyover’s length, the entire cost would have reached Rs 40 crore.

Once completed, motorists heading towards Majestic, Chalukya Circle, Malleshwaram and Vidhana Soudha would get to avoid traffic during peak hours on the stretch.

