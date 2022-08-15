Home Cities Bengaluru

Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan fortified ahead of Independence Day celebrations

As ownership row rages on, Independence Day celebrations to go ahead

Rapid Action Force and City Armed Reserve personnel march on a road in Chamarajpet on Sunday. (Below) Police personnel rehearse at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraj Gadekal

BENGALURU: The police have made elaborate security arrangements at the Chamarajpet Idgah grounds, where the national flag will be hoisted on the occasion of the 75h year of Indian Independence, on Monday.

Police said around 800 police personnel including platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), and Rapid Action Force (RAF) will be stationed on the ground to avert any untoward incident. “Around 400 civil policemen, eight platoons of KSRP and CAR will be deployed at the ground. Besides, 240 personnel of the RAF and D-SWAT will be stationed at the venue to handle and contain any situation,” a senior police officer said.

On Sunday afternoon, the RAF and D-SWAT personnel carried out a route march to instil confidence in the public and to send a message to anti-social elements. They marched through Valmiki Nagar, Tipu Nagar, Azad Nagar, Chamarajpet and surrounding areas. In the evening, Home minister Araga Jnanendra visited the ground, where flag hoisting will be done at 8 am on Monday. Jnanendra reviewed the security arrangements and instructed officers to take all necessary steps to ensure no untoward incidents takes place. He was accompanied by DG & IGP Praveen Sood, city Police Commissioner CH Pratap Reddy, and other senior police officers.

The recent developments related to the Idgah ground had led to tensions, prompting the police to convene a series of peace meetings. CAR platoon has been deployed on the ground since the BBMP had asked the Waqf Board to submit documents, over a month ago, to claim ownership of the land. As the board failed to produce document, the BBMP, in an order, said that the land belonged to the revenue department. Following this, several groups had demanded to hoist the national flag at the ground, while pro-Hindu outfits also demanded permission to erect a Ganesha pandal.

