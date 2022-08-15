Home Cities Bengaluru

Jolly drive gone wrong: Bengaluru youth’s body retrieved from lake in Anekal

A jolly drive proved fatal for a 20-year-old student after a car he was travelling in, fell into a lake in Anekal on the outskirts of the city.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A jolly drive proved fatal for a 20-year-old student after a car he was travelling in, fell into a lake in Anekal on the outskirts of the city. The deceased has been identified as Vinyas, a resident of Kumaraswamy Layout. He was studying BBA in a private college.

Police said Vinyas, along with four of his friends who are also students, had gone for a jolly drive in an SUV on Friday morning. At around 11 am, the person driving the car lost control over the vehicle while driving on a mud road next to Bhujangadasa Lake in Chinnayanapalya of Anekal taluk. As a result, the car fell into the lake. While four of its occupants managed to escape to safety, Vinyas was nowhere to be found.

“The students had escaped without reporting the matter to the police and the car was lifted out of the lake following information from the villagers. A case was registered and the students were traced and that’s when we got to know that another student had gone missing.

On Sunday morning, a search was conducted with the help of the Fire and Emergency Services, and the body was found and retrieved. We have booked an accident case and are investigating the matter,” the Bannerghatta police said.

