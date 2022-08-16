75 Years of unequal education

Tanoj meshram By

BENGALURU: When India became independent in 1947, Indian leaders were aware of the dismal state of education in the country. Crude literacy in undivided India was only 16% because of the low penetration of basic education,which could be attributed not only to the British government’s apathy towards the development of the Indian masses but also to the culture of denial of education to the underprivileged sections of society, including women. Therefore, while enacting the Constitution, pro-education and anti-caste groups demanded that education be made a fundamental right.

However, others were not interested in changing the status quo, citing the non-availability of resources to fulfill a constitutional commitment. In this competing political atmosphere, the Constituent Assembly in 1949 adopted Article 45 as a non-judicial provision of India’s constitution which directed the State to provide, within 10 years, free and compulsory education to all children until they attain the age of 14. Literacy rose merely to 24% in 10 years.

To rectify the situation, the government appointed Kothari Commission (1964). Among other things, the Commission recommended the introduction of a common public education system and a gradual increase in government investment in education from the then 2.9% of GDP to 6% by 1985-86. In this historical context of reluctance, sub-optimal policy design, and poor implementation, the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) was brought in 2000 by the “Paper Tiger” state (Mathur, 2015).

Under pressure from rising aspirations of the victims of caste in the post- Mandal era and the global movement for Education for Allthat started in 1990 at Jomtien, for the first time, the not ion of universal i ty was brought into education policy.

The RTE Act, which came seven years after the 86th Constitutional amendment and almost 50 years after the promised date in the Constituent Assembly, did not propose radical structural reforms needed to provide equitable quality education to all by making necessary changes in the institutional and policy eco systems and continued the SSA policy of universalizing low-quality education. The results speak for themselves.

After more than seven decades of independence, we have a low-quality, pro-private, hierarchical school system. A vast majority of poor parents are not sure if the education their children get will help them realise a decent living if not an egalitarian social and economic order as the preamble and directive principles of state policy promise. Ironically, the hierarchical education system in India matches the graded inequality that signifies the caste system, with RTE norms made inferior to CBSE norms.

The rich send their children to well-managed unaided private schools, and the poor are left with not-so-well managed low fee private schools and sub-optimally designed and inadequately resourced government schools. The question is will we take this opportunity of India at 75 and reflect and allow education to become an instrument of social change or make some of us feel disheartened again after 25 years about 100 years of unequal education? (The author is associate professor, Management & Society, and Chairperson, Post Graduate Programme in Development Management (PGPDM) at SPJIMR, Mumbai)

