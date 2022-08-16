81 convicts set free in Karnataka on I-Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, 81 eligible convicts lodged at various prisons across the state were released on Monday. The number included three women.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had proposed to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases — August 15, 2022 (Independence Day), January 26, 2023 (Republic Day) and August 15, 2023 (Independence Day) — and had issued guidelines to identify eligible convict prisoners by constituting State Level Screening Committee (SLSC).

Accordingly, the SLSC had recommended the release of 81 eligible convicts in the first phase and placed the recommendations before the state cabinet. Following approval from the governor, as many as 81 convicts were set free on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday.

