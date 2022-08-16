Home Cities Bengaluru

81 convicts set free in Karnataka on I-Day

As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, 81 eligible convicts lodged at various prisons across the state were released on Monday.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, 81 eligible convicts lodged at various prisons across the state were released on Monday. The number included three women.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had proposed to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases — August 15, 2022 (Independence Day), January 26, 2023 (Republic Day) and August 15, 2023 (Independence Day) — and had issued guidelines to identify eligible convict prisoners by constituting State Level Screening Committee (SLSC).

Accordingly, the SLSC had recommended the release of 81 eligible convicts in the first phase and placed the recommendations before the state cabinet. Following approval from the governor, as many as 81 convicts were set free on the occasion of Independence Day on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Independence Day
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp