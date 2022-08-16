Home Cities Bengaluru

Flag hoisting turns fatal for techie

A 33-year-old software engineer, who was trying to hoist the Tricolour atop his house, died after accidentally falling off from the terrace in Nagavara on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 16th August 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 33-year-old software engineer, who was trying to hoist the Tricolour atop his house, died after accidentally falling off from the terrace in Nagavara on Sunday afternoon. The deceased Vishukumar, a resident of 18th Main in HBR Layout in Nagavara 5th block, was working with a software company in Bhartiya City.

The police said that around 1.45 om on Sunday, Vishukumar was reportedly sitting on the parapet tying a stick to hoist the national flag, and lost his balance, falling from a height of 30 feet. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family members but was declared brought dead.

“Vishukumar’s family is from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. He was married about four years ago, and they have a two-year-old daughter. He was staying with his parents. Based on the complaint filed by his father Narayan Bhat, we have registered an unnatural death case,” Hennur police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp