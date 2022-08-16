Flag hoisting turns fatal for techie
BENGALURU: A 33-year-old software engineer, who was trying to hoist the Tricolour atop his house, died after accidentally falling off from the terrace in Nagavara on Sunday afternoon. The deceased Vishukumar, a resident of 18th Main in HBR Layout in Nagavara 5th block, was working with a software company in Bhartiya City.
The police said that around 1.45 om on Sunday, Vishukumar was reportedly sitting on the parapet tying a stick to hoist the national flag, and lost his balance, falling from a height of 30 feet. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family members but was declared brought dead.
“Vishukumar’s family is from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district. He was married about four years ago, and they have a two-year-old daughter. He was staying with his parents. Based on the complaint filed by his father Narayan Bhat, we have registered an unnatural death case,” Hennur police said.