KSLSA settles 8.34 lakh cases in a day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) set a new record by settling 8,34,620 cases amicably in a day at the national Lok Adalat, an alternative dispute resolution forum, held across the state on August 13. In June this year, KSLSA had created a record by settling 7,65,077 cases in a day at the Lok Adalat. Briefing media on Monday, Justice B Veerappa of the Karnataka High Court, who is also Executive Chairman of KSLSA, said of the 8,34,620 cases settled, 1,53,024 cases were pending in various courts, and 6,81,596 cases were at pre-litigation stage, before various authorities across the state.

Expressing concern over some people misguiding litigants through social media, saying that petty offences like revenue cases do not come under the Lok Adalat, Justice Veerappa said that some people who are jealous of the big success of Lok Adalats, are misguiding the litigants, though “we are doing our service to the people by taking pre-litigation cases like traffic challans cases, revenue cases, etc., as per Section 19(5) of the Legal Services Authorities Act”.

He said the Adalat has fetched revenue of Rs 14.35 crore to the state’s exchequer by disposing of 2,46,890 petty traffic violation cases, and 94,446 revenue cases regarding khata change, pension, etc., were taken up as pre-litigation and settled. As many as 8,571 cases of bank and money recovery were settled for Rs 25.08 crore, 95,756 electricity bills recovery and 78,716 water bills recovery cases were settled for a sum of Rs 13.58 crore and Rs 13.86 crore respectively, he added.

RERA cases settled

Justice Veerappa said that 80 cases pending before the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal are disposed of, and Rs 48.40 lakh is paid as compensation. Similarly, 136 cases pending before consumer forums were disposed of for a total award of Rs 3.01 crore.

Reunion in matrimonial cases

Mentioning efforts made by conciliators to attempt settlement of matrimonial cases, Justice Veerappa said that a total of 1,380 matrimonial disputes were settled and more than 120 couples were reunited. Some of the 7,178 cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 7,670 cases under civil disputes and 2,967 under motor vehicle accident claims were settled for a high amount. A 42-year-old partition suit pending in Karwar was also settled.

