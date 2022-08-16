Traffic mismanagement on I-Day hits Bengaluru commuters hard

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thanks to traffic jams across Bengaluru, the 76th Independence Day turned out to be a nightmare for many Bengalureans. Motorists were stuck in traffic blockages in various parts of city for multiple reasons. The major cause behind the jams was a 7.5 km-long Congress rally from Kranteevara Sangoli Rayanna Circle near Majestic to National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. While the rally brought the traffic to a grinding halt in the old CBD areas of the city, citizens coming from west Bengaluru to city central were stranded.

The traffic police had closed Anand Rao Circle flyover and also a portion of the Okalipuram flyover. Vehicular movement was diverted via Majestic bus stand, making it difficult for buses to leave the terminal. Commuters were forced to spend over two hours in traffic jams in and around Majestic.

The movement of vehicles was also affected in Vasanth Nagar, Queeen’s Road and Shivajinagar as many were heading to take part in the Congress rally.

Holiday, but monday morning blues haunt city

Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace as citizens parked their vehicles in front of Vidhana Soudha to take photographs/selfies with the seat of power in the background, which was illuminated in the Tricolour. Citizens heading to Raj Bhavan, which observed Open Day, also added to the woes of commuters.

Movement of vehicles coming from Bannerghatta Road to city central was hit as many were heading to Basavanagudi to take part in the Congress rally.

Another reason was people making a beeline for the annual Lalbagh flower show. Since it was the last day of the show, which is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid, citizens did not want to miss the show which was dedicated to Kannada movie icons Dr Rajkumar and his son, late Puneeth Rajkumar.

Those coming from Mysuru Road to the city were stranded due to a mega I-Day function held at Kanteerva Stadium.Traffic around M G Road was also hit because of the Independence Day parade and the diversions made by the traffic police for the event. Traffic around Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan was hit as the police had cordoned off the area as the Tricolour was being hoisted at the ground for the first time since India’s Independence. Citizens were seen abusing traffic policemen, the government and the opposition parties for the traffic going haywire. People said alternative arrangements should have been made in advance.

BENGALURU: Thanks to traffic jams across Bengaluru, the 76th Independence Day turned out to be a nightmare for many Bengalureans. Motorists were stuck in traffic blockages in various parts of city for multiple reasons. The major cause behind the jams was a 7.5 km-long Congress rally from Kranteevara Sangoli Rayanna Circle near Majestic to National College Grounds in Basavanagudi. While the rally brought the traffic to a grinding halt in the old CBD areas of the city, citizens coming from west Bengaluru to city central were stranded. The traffic police had closed Anand Rao Circle flyover and also a portion of the Okalipuram flyover. Vehicular movement was diverted via Majestic bus stand, making it difficult for buses to leave the terminal. Commuters were forced to spend over two hours in traffic jams in and around Majestic. The movement of vehicles was also affected in Vasanth Nagar, Queeen’s Road and Shivajinagar as many were heading to take part in the Congress rally. Holiday, but monday morning blues haunt city Vehicles moved at a snail’s pace as citizens parked their vehicles in front of Vidhana Soudha to take photographs/selfies with the seat of power in the background, which was illuminated in the Tricolour. Citizens heading to Raj Bhavan, which observed Open Day, also added to the woes of commuters. Movement of vehicles coming from Bannerghatta Road to city central was hit as many were heading to Basavanagudi to take part in the Congress rally. Another reason was people making a beeline for the annual Lalbagh flower show. Since it was the last day of the show, which is being held after a gap of two years due to Covid, citizens did not want to miss the show which was dedicated to Kannada movie icons Dr Rajkumar and his son, late Puneeth Rajkumar. Those coming from Mysuru Road to the city were stranded due to a mega I-Day function held at Kanteerva Stadium.Traffic around M G Road was also hit because of the Independence Day parade and the diversions made by the traffic police for the event. Traffic around Chamrajpet Idgah Maidan was hit as the police had cordoned off the area as the Tricolour was being hoisted at the ground for the first time since India’s Independence. Citizens were seen abusing traffic policemen, the government and the opposition parties for the traffic going haywire. People said alternative arrangements should have been made in advance.