Three caught red-handed robbing locked hotel

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three members of a six-member gang have been caught red-handed while stealing items from a locked hotel on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road on Saturday. The thieves who were caught by the neighbours were locked inside a room. The neighbours then informed the matter to the landlord who had rented his space for the hotel — Blue Moon Hotel at Mayaganahalli.

The three other accused who are absconding have managed to steal some items, including kitchen items, hookah benches, hookah pipes, and freezers, ice-cream making machines. They have taken them in a tempo traveller. The hotel was closed during the pandemic after the owner incurred loss.

Of the six, three are said to have come to purchase the hotel items from the other three thieves as they were in the process of starting a hotel in the city. It is said that the buyers were not aware that the other three were thieves and assumed that the hotel belonged to them.

The cost of the hotel items that have been taken away is worth around Rs 10 lakh.Fifty-nine-year-old P Nagaraj, the landlord, said that the three suspects have been handed over to the police. “Of the three, two are thieves, the other one is a buyer. The thieves are said to be a gang of professional thieves and are active in and around Bengaluru.

They are all residing in the vicinity of Sunkadakatte. After the hotel was closed, I was looking after the locked premises. It is not clear if the owner is interested in reopening the hotel or to sell it,” he added. The arrested are identified as Chikkaraju, Karthik and Mani.

“Of the three who are absconding, two of them are identified as Arun and Satya,” said the police.

