Home Cities Bengaluru

Three caught red-handed robbing locked hotel

Three members of a six-member gang have been caught red-handed while stealing items from a locked hotel on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road on Saturday.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, theft

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Praveen Kumar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three members of a six-member gang have been caught red-handed while stealing items from a locked hotel on Bengaluru-Mysuru Road on Saturday. The thieves who were caught by the neighbours were locked inside a room. The neighbours then informed the matter to the landlord who had rented his space for the hotel — Blue Moon Hotel at Mayaganahalli.

The three other accused who are absconding have managed to steal some items, including kitchen items, hookah benches, hookah pipes, and freezers, ice-cream making machines. They have taken them in a tempo traveller. The hotel was closed during the pandemic  after the owner incurred loss.

Of the six, three are said to have come to purchase the hotel items from the other three thieves as they were in the process of starting a hotel in the city. It is said that the buyers were not aware that the other three were thieves and assumed that the hotel belonged to them.

The cost of the hotel items that have been taken away is worth around Rs 10 lakh.Fifty-nine-year-old P Nagaraj,  the landlord, said that the three suspects have been handed over to the police. “Of the three, two are thieves, the other one is a buyer. The thieves are said to be a gang of professional thieves and are active in and around Bengaluru.

They are all residing in the vicinity of Sunkadakatte. After the hotel was closed, I was looking after the locked premises. It is not clear if the owner is interested in reopening the hotel or to sell it,” he added. The arrested are identified as Chikkaraju, Karthik and Mani.

“Of the three who are absconding, two of them are identified as Arun and Satya,” said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp