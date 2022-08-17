BBMP elections: Govt issues final ward notification

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after its draft notification, the State government on Tuesday issued the final notification, recognising reservation to 243 wards. With this step, the government is said to have moved another step in holding the BBMP elections.

Former Opposition leader in the BBMP Council Abdul Wajid says the Urban Development Department received 6,000 objections on reservation of ward based on category, however, the government has gone ahead with its unscientific methods, which is nothing but “vendetta politics”.

“Senior leader like Ramalinga Reddy has said that if there is injustice, the only option is to fight it out legally,” said Wajid, indicating that Congress and other leaders may drag the matter to court, seeking realignment of reservation.

Going by the notification, experienced leaders like former mayors Gautham Kumar Jain (Jogupalya), Manjunath Reddy (Madivala), G Padmavathi (Prakash Nagar), Katte Satyanarayana (Basavangudi), Abdul Wajid (Manorayanpalaya), M Shivaraj, Rizwan Nawab (Gurappana Palya) cannot contest from their wards as they are either reserved for women, Backward Class or SC/ST.

BENGALURU: A week after its draft notification, the State government on Tuesday issued the final notification, recognising reservation to 243 wards. With this step, the government is said to have moved another step in holding the BBMP elections. Former Opposition leader in the BBMP Council Abdul Wajid says the Urban Development Department received 6,000 objections on reservation of ward based on category, however, the government has gone ahead with its unscientific methods, which is nothing but “vendetta politics”. “Senior leader like Ramalinga Reddy has said that if there is injustice, the only option is to fight it out legally,” said Wajid, indicating that Congress and other leaders may drag the matter to court, seeking realignment of reservation. Going by the notification, experienced leaders like former mayors Gautham Kumar Jain (Jogupalya), Manjunath Reddy (Madivala), G Padmavathi (Prakash Nagar), Katte Satyanarayana (Basavangudi), Abdul Wajid (Manorayanpalaya), M Shivaraj, Rizwan Nawab (Gurappana Palya) cannot contest from their wards as they are either reserved for women, Backward Class or SC/ST.