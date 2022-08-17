Home Cities Bengaluru

HR professional washed away in Chunchi falls

A 26-year-old HR professional died after he slipped off a rock and was washed away into the Chunchi Falls in Sathanur, near Kanakapura, in Ramanagara district.

Published: 17th August 2022 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old HR professional died after he slipped off a rock and was washed away into the Chunchi Falls in Sathanur, near Kanakapura, in Ramanagara district. The deceased was identified as Praveen Chandra, a resident of Shankar Mutt in Bengaluru.

Police said Chandra and two of his friends had come to the falls on Sunday afternoon. Despite warnings by guards, they hoodwinked them and entered the prohibited area. Chandra was sitting on a rock and his friend was taking his picture, when he slipped and was washed away.

“A search was carried out on Monday and his body was found late in the evening. As it was dark and the body was stuck deep in the water, the operation was suspended, and resumed on Tuesday morning. The body was fished out with the help of diving experts,” Sathanur police, who registered a case, added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp