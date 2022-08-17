HR professional washed away in Chunchi falls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old HR professional died after he slipped off a rock and was washed away into the Chunchi Falls in Sathanur, near Kanakapura, in Ramanagara district. The deceased was identified as Praveen Chandra, a resident of Shankar Mutt in Bengaluru.

Police said Chandra and two of his friends had come to the falls on Sunday afternoon. Despite warnings by guards, they hoodwinked them and entered the prohibited area. Chandra was sitting on a rock and his friend was taking his picture, when he slipped and was washed away.

“A search was carried out on Monday and his body was found late in the evening. As it was dark and the body was stuck deep in the water, the operation was suspended, and resumed on Tuesday morning. The body was fished out with the help of diving experts,” Sathanur police, who registered a case, added.

