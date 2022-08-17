Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC ruling on wards, quota, will violate SC order: SEC on BBMP polls

Claims that Rs 3cr already spent on voters’ list, new list being done

Published: 17th August 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Election Commission (SEC) contended before the Karnataka High Court that the Supreme Court is monitoring the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) election schedule, and any interim order by the high court on reservation notification — regarding petitions challenging the delimitation of 243 wards — will violate the Supreme Court order.

Senior advocate KN Phaneendra, representing SEC, made a submission before Justice Hemant  Chandangoudar, who was hearing a batch of petitions filed by SD Gururaj and others, challenging the delimitation notification dated July 14, 2022, issued by the Urban Development Department. Phaneendra submitted that elections to BBMP are imminent, since the Council term expired on September 14, 2020. The SEC is preparing the voters’ list under a very tight schedule to comply with Supreme Court directions, he argued, pointing out that the SEC had spent Rs 3 crore to prepare the voters’ list, which was rendered useless because of the formation of 243 wards.  

The Supreme Court had directed that necessary notifications be issued regarding delimitation of wards, or for determining reservation, not later than eight weeks. According to the order, the reservation notification had to be issued within a week after delimitation notification was issued. If there is any delay, aggrieved persons can approach the Supreme Court which will hear the matter on August 26.

Referring to this, Phaneendra argued that delimitation is proper and even if any illegalities are found, the court can issue guidelines to be followed by the state government for the next election.He submitted that delimitation of wards has been done strictly as per Section7(1)(a) and (b) of the BBMP Act, and no ward boundary is spread across two assembly constituencies.

He said that preparation of the voters’ list has commenced and work orders issued, and if there is interference with delimitation, the entire exercise will become useless.The state government also filed objections defending the delimitation notification. The hearing will continue on Wednesday.

