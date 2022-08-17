Picking up the Tricolour after I-Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A flag collection initiative has been extended by various organisations in Bengaluru, post Independence Day, to prevent littering of flags across the city. Flags were hoisted for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign across the country, after Independence. Amit Amarnath, founder, Youth for Parivarthan, said the primary problem is a lack of basic civic sense in people.

“On one day, flags are hoisted and revered, but the next day, they are dumped on the roads,” he said. Creating awareness on proper disposal of flags properly, post the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, he added that the Tricolour is part of the national identity and must be given respect on all days.

The flag collection drive will continue for a week and flags can be deposited at collection points in Banashankari, JP Nagar, Vijayanagar, Jayanagar 9th and 4th block, and Uttarahalli. The organisation said it received many calls, a few hours after launching the campaign on the first day itself.

Indian Oil also started a collection drive, where people could dispose of unwanted flags at the nearest Indian Oil petrol pumps. However, many people were sent back from the petrol pump, stating that the initiative was only taking place in Mumbai and not Bengaluru, creating confusion among the citizens. He said that citizens should be informed by the government post Independence Day.

They should have also been notified in advance on how to properly dispose of them. Being Social is collaborating with Nexus Koramangala for the flag collection initiative. Praveen Shukla, founder of Being Social, said the flags will be disposed of as per the Flag Code, and people can visit and deposit their flags. Those who are unable to visit can call and ask for flags to be collected at the doorstep.The volunteers of the organisation shall send them to Nexus Koramangala.

