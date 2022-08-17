Renewing booky bonds  

Namrata Sindwani By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a long time, bookstores have been grappling with business which hit nadir with the advent of online versions and e-commerce platforms delivering the coveted books at the readers’ doorsteps. When the pandemic shifted offices to homes, readers would devour books from the online copies and would fleetingly go through some pages between intermissions from work or after wrapping up. The pandemic ebbed and the doors of the bookstores opened again.

The pleasure of holding books, turning the pages physically, and looking at them lying on the table or by the bedside – the collective attachment – drew book-baaz among Bengalureans to the stores. Shop owners, who presumed that exposure to online books would suppress the love for real ones, were glad to see a rise of 20 to 40 per cent in sale figures as more readers joined the flock to pick their favourite reads. Mayi Gowda, owner of the Blossom Book House, Church Street, says they have been doing 30-40 per cent more business compared to pre-Covid- 19 levels.

When the first lockdown was eased, the expected response of readers to lunge at the opportunity was absent. But the footfall increased exponentially post the second lockdown. Dr Aparna Sreevatsa, an oncologist and avid reader, shares the experience of visiting a bookstore, surfing various categories, and reading some pages which an audiobook or e-book fail to provide. She adds that while travelling or after a toiling day or doing odd jobs, digital books complement their physical counterparts as it is convenient to listen to and carry.

Owner of Bookworm on Church Street, Krishna Gowda, says, “We have seen a 20 per cent jump in business post pandemic, with new readers adding to the footfall.” A bookstore is not just a place lined with books, Gowda explains, but it also serves as a platform for people to meet and discuss ideas, which digital content has no scope for. Echoing Gowda, Keshava R from the Bookhive says, “Business has been smooth with a 15-20 per cent spike in sales since January 2022. Even authors are visiting bookstores and supporting individual ones, urging people to buy more books”.

Smita Sriharsha, an engineer, who was buying books at the Bookworm, says it was nostalgic to visit the store. The feeling of holding a book, and making notes for a heavy read was something she really enjoyed. But it is still not an Alice-inbookland situation as proprietor of Goobe’s Book Republic on Church Street Ravi Menezes says the recovery is slow as they are recording only 50-60 per cent of pre-pandemic sales, which has made even meeting the overhead costs difficult.

To offset losses, they started selling books online but are only able to make up to 5-10 per cent sales, accruing an overall fall of around 40 per cent revenue. Menezes’ opinion is that people should come to bookstores, else they will vanish. Chaturdhuj G Kalro, partner, Gangarams’ Book Bureau, is relieved that book sales have bounced back after the pandemic, which axed sales to only 25-30 per cent of the prepandemic levels. More customers are coming to the store, he admits, along with an upward trajectory in the use of PDFs and online resources. Students, who had to continue their studies through online classes during the pandemic, are now habituated to using free PDF copies. Newer editions of books on subjects taught in schools drain the coffers of bookstores. But there’s hope for growth, Chaturdhuj says because of the steady rise in numbers of customers. (With inputs from Diya Mariam Jimmy)

BENGALURU: For a long time, bookstores have been grappling with business which hit nadir with the advent of online versions and e-commerce platforms delivering the coveted books at the readers’ doorsteps. When the pandemic shifted offices to homes, readers would devour books from the online copies and would fleetingly go through some pages between intermissions from work or after wrapping up. The pandemic ebbed and the doors of the bookstores opened again. The pleasure of holding books, turning the pages physically, and looking at them lying on the table or by the bedside – the collective attachment – drew book-baaz among Bengalureans to the stores. Shop owners, who presumed that exposure to online books would suppress the love for real ones, were glad to see a rise of 20 to 40 per cent in sale figures as more readers joined the flock to pick their favourite reads. Mayi Gowda, owner of the Blossom Book House, Church Street, says they have been doing 30-40 per cent more business compared to pre-Covid- 19 levels. When the first lockdown was eased, the expected response of readers to lunge at the opportunity was absent. But the footfall increased exponentially post the second lockdown. Dr Aparna Sreevatsa, an oncologist and avid reader, shares the experience of visiting a bookstore, surfing various categories, and reading some pages which an audiobook or e-book fail to provide. She adds that while travelling or after a toiling day or doing odd jobs, digital books complement their physical counterparts as it is convenient to listen to and carry. Owner of Bookworm on Church Street, Krishna Gowda, says, “We have seen a 20 per cent jump in business post pandemic, with new readers adding to the footfall.” A bookstore is not just a place lined with books, Gowda explains, but it also serves as a platform for people to meet and discuss ideas, which digital content has no scope for. Echoing Gowda, Keshava R from the Bookhive says, “Business has been smooth with a 15-20 per cent spike in sales since January 2022. Even authors are visiting bookstores and supporting individual ones, urging people to buy more books”. Smita Sriharsha, an engineer, who was buying books at the Bookworm, says it was nostalgic to visit the store. The feeling of holding a book, and making notes for a heavy read was something she really enjoyed. But it is still not an Alice-inbookland situation as proprietor of Goobe’s Book Republic on Church Street Ravi Menezes says the recovery is slow as they are recording only 50-60 per cent of pre-pandemic sales, which has made even meeting the overhead costs difficult. To offset losses, they started selling books online but are only able to make up to 5-10 per cent sales, accruing an overall fall of around 40 per cent revenue. Menezes’ opinion is that people should come to bookstores, else they will vanish. Chaturdhuj G Kalro, partner, Gangarams’ Book Bureau, is relieved that book sales have bounced back after the pandemic, which axed sales to only 25-30 per cent of the prepandemic levels. More customers are coming to the store, he admits, along with an upward trajectory in the use of PDFs and online resources. Students, who had to continue their studies through online classes during the pandemic, are now habituated to using free PDF copies. Newer editions of books on subjects taught in schools drain the coffers of bookstores. But there’s hope for growth, Chaturdhuj says because of the steady rise in numbers of customers. (With inputs from Diya Mariam Jimmy)